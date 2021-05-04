U.S. Collision Repair Length of Rental Stable in First Quarter

Latest data from Enterprise-Rent-A-Car shows slight uptick in rental times in the first quarter compared to last year.

Overall U.S. LOR for Q1 2021 remained stable compared to Q1 2020, with an increase of only 0.1 days, according to the latest report from Enterprise-Rent-A-Car. Since COVID’s impact on 2020 LOR was most evident in April’s increases, we may see a larger difference when analyzing LOR next quarter.

Drivable claims were mixed across the board, averaging out to match the overall YOY increase of only 0.1 days compared to Q1 2020. Meanwhile, Non-drivable claims dropped 1.1 days (18.9 in Q1 2021