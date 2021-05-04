Fundamental Underwriters Partners with Snapsheet Appraisal Services

CollisionWeek

Fundamental Underwriters, a specialty managing general underwriter with expertise in mid-market trucking insurance, announced a partnership with Snapsheet to utilize its appraisal services. As a division of AF Group – collectively one of the nation’s largest writers of specialty insurance – Fundamental Underwriters is focused on delivering exceptional mid-market trucking insurance solutions.

Snapsheet logo“Fundamental Underwriters continues to adopt innovative technologies to deliver superior services to our customers,” said Abel Travis, vice president of Fundamental Underwriters. “Adding Snapsheet’s virtual claims handling capabilities will speed up the claims process and ensure that our customers can more rapidly repair their vehicles to bring them

