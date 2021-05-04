Driven Brands Reports First Quarter Revenue Up 83% Over Prior Year

Same store sales up 0.5%, Paint, Collision & Glass group down over 9% compared to last year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) on April 28 reported revenue for its first quarter ended March 27 was $329.4 million, an increase of 83% versus the prior year. The company attributed the growth to its acquisition of International Car Wash Group (ICWG) in the third quarter of 2020, as well as organic growth from positive same-store sales and net store growth.

System-wide sales hit a record $1.0 billion, an increase of 28% versus the prior year, with 37% net store growth and