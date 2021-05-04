Cynthia Ball Named Performance Management Director at Certified Collision Group

Certified Collision Group (CCG) announced that it hired twenty-year industry veteran, Cynthia Ball, in the position of Performance Management Director, Insurance Services Group.
“Serving independent affiliates and doing so through our strategic partnerships remains paramount in CCG’s continued growth and expansion,” said Marty Evans, CCG’s Chief Operating Officer. “Hiring a high-quality, smart and passionate veteran like Cynthia Ball not only strengthens our ability to do so, but also bolsters our capacity as a company to anticipate industry trends and evolve with the times.”
Prior to coming on
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.