Registration Open for MACS 2021 Training Event and Trade Show

Registration is now open for ACcess, the Mobile Air Climate Systems Association, (MACS) 41st annual Training Event and Trade Show to be held September 30-October 2 at the Rosen Centre Hotel, Orlando, Fla. The event had been rescheduled due to the global pandemic.

MACS is planning its 2021 Training Event with careful consideration to the current pandemic and is including safety and security measures as we move forward to create a valuable training and networking experience.

Attendees will gain ACcess to mobile A/C and engine cooling service and repair information needed to make accurate diagnosis and reliable repairs, while attending