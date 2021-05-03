LexisNexis Report Shows 60% of Auto Claims Being Handled Virtually One Year After Start of Pandemic

LexisNexis Risk Solutions today released its 2021 Future of Claims Report, revealing how the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated claims automation. The report includes actionable insights for auto insurance carriers to improve their customer experience and turn virtual claims processing into a competitive advantage. The secret? Offering a hybrid model of self-service claims with access to a personal touch when consumers feel they need it.
The third edition of the bi-annual LexisNexis Risk Solutions study tracks the auto insurance industry landscape and identifies the latest trends in claims processing, including how the insurance industry is adapting in its automation journey
