Final Week for Collision Industry Foundation Online Silent Auction

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that its virtual silent auction will remain open for bidding through this Friday, May 7 until 3 p.m. (EDT).

Registration for the event is available online.

There are up to 30 items to bid on, with something for everyone. Bid on sports memorabilia like autographed items by Joe Namath, Pete Rose, and Wayne Gretzky. Or music keepsakes like a Rolling Stones custom guitar, a Beatles custom framed record display, or a Rat Pack display.

Other items up for auction include a cooking lesson by a top chef and a personal virtual piano lesson with