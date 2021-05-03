CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Final Week for Collision Industry Foundation Online Silent Auction

Final Week for Collision Industry Foundation Online Silent Auction

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that its virtual silent auction will remain open for bidding through this Friday, May 7 until 3 p.m. (EDT).

Collision Industry Foundation 20th Anniversary logoRegistration for the event is available online.

There are up to 30 items to bid on, with something for everyone. Bid on sports memorabilia like autographed items by Joe Namath, Pete Rose, and Wayne Gretzky. Or music keepsakes like a Rolling Stones custom guitar, a Beatles custom framed record display, or a Rat Pack display.

Other items up for auction include a cooking lesson by a top chef and a personal virtual piano lesson with

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey