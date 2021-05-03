Families in Career Technical Education More Satisfied with Education, Prepared for College

Advance CTE released findings April 28 from a national survey of over 2,000 middle and high school families on effective messages and messengers for recruiting learners to participate in Career Technical Education (CTE) programs. Communicating Career Technical Education: Learner-centered Messages for Effective Program Recruitment, released with support from the Siemens Foundation, is an update to research conducted in 2017 with new message testing and a focus on exploring equity considerations through an oversampling of Black and Latinx families and families with low income.
