CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Classic Collision Announces Multiple Collision Repair Shop Acquisition in South Carolina

Classic Collision Announces Multiple Collision Repair Shop Acquisition in South Carolina

By Leave a Comment

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of four Performance Collision Centers in South Carolina. Classic Collision now has five South Carolina locations and operates 70 centers total in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, and California.

Classic Collision Inc. logoPerformance Collision Centers have been serving the Myrtle Beach community for several years. They have also recently added locations in Sumter, Orangeburg, and Greenwood.

“Performance strives to provide each customer with a simple, hassle-free, top-notch collision repair experience, and we look forward to serving the community under the Classic name,” said Lance LeHew, former Owner of Performance Collision Centers.

“We are pleased to welcome the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey