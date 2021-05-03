Classic Collision Announces Multiple Collision Repair Shop Acquisition in South Carolina

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of four Performance Collision Centers in South Carolina. Classic Collision now has five South Carolina locations and operates 70 centers total in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, and California.

Performance Collision Centers have been serving the Myrtle Beach community for several years. They have also recently added locations in Sumter, Orangeburg, and Greenwood.

“Performance strives to provide each customer with a simple, hassle-free, top-notch collision repair experience, and we look forward to serving the community under the Classic name,” said Lance LeHew, former Owner of Performance Collision Centers.

“We are pleased to welcome the