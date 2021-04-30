Toyota Insurance Management Solutions Establishes its National Headquarters in Texas

Toyota Insurance Management Solutions (TIMS) announced it established its first official office space and national headquarters in Plano, Texas. The grand opening of this new office, located in the Legacy West business district, was commemorated with a ribbon cutting ceremony and site tour. Guests included TIMS executive leadership, as well as Plano’s Mayor Harry LaRosiliere, who cut the ceremonial red ribbon.

TIMS, Toyota’s exclusive independent insurance agency, was launched in April 2016 to provide Toyota customers with a seamless way to compare and buy car insurance policies online, and