Safelite Acquires Auto Glass Provider in Michigan

Safelite Group announced the acquisition of Troy Auto Glass in Troy, Mich. The transaction was completed on Wednesday, April 28.

“Welcoming associates from Troy Auto Glass is such a great pleasure,” said Tom Feeney, president and CEO of Safelite Group. “Their talented team takes pride in providing old-fashioned and friendly service, earning them a highly respected reputation for over 55 years. And their mission and values nicely align with ours, making this acquisition a terrific addition to our business.”

“While we’re a national brand, we understand and value the personal care and memorable customer service we provide in every community,”