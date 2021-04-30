Collision Repair Facilities Reporting Improved Sales in March as Pandemic Impact Eases

Unfortunately, nearly half of collision repair shops continue reporting lower sales compared to last year. The shop size weighted sales declined at lowest level since start of pandemic.

The largest percentage of collision repair facility operators reported higher sales compared to last year in March since the start of the pandemic. It is important to note that stay-at-home orders and non-essential business closures took effect in some markets in mid-to-late March 2020. At that time collision repairers were beginning to report an impact near the end of March 2020 in the New York metropolitan area and surrounding states such as