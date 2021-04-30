Boyd Group Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in Texas

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of two collision repair centers in Texas.

The new Gerber Collision & Glass repair centers operated as Pro Care Collision, founded in 2001 with a location in Flower Mound followed by the addition of a Denton location in 2017. Both cities are located within the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area with a population nearing 7.3 million. Denton is about 40 miles northwest of Dallas and is the 24th largest city in Texas. Flower Mound is located approximately 28 miles northwest of Dallas and is experiencing rapid growth as a result of proximity to a