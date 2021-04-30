CollisionWeek

asTech Adds Live Chat

asTech announced it is now offering a new live-chat feature, making it easier for customers to communicate with technicians. The chat feature is available on the company’s mobile app, native app and via asTech.com.

asTech logoThe live-chat will allow customers to:

  • Chat back and forth to discuss fixes on the vehicle;
  • See when an asTech technician has joined the conversation;
  • Chat in multiple languages with its translator service;
  • Save chat log to review another time.

More information about the new feature is available online.

