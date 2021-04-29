LKQ Reports First Quarter Revenue of $3.2 Billion, Up 5.7% from Last Year

Parts and services organic revenue increased 0.6% overall and 2.2% on a per day basis during the quarter. March was up 15.7% on per day basis.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) today reported first quarter 2021 revenue was $3.2 billion, an increase of 5.7% as compared to $3.0 billion in the first quarter of 2020. For the first quarter of 2021, parts and services organic revenue increased 0.6% (2.2% on a per day basis), while the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures decreased revenue 0.6% and foreign exchange rates increased revenue 4.2%, for a total parts and services revenue increase of 4.2%.