CAR Coalition/YouGov Survey Says 79% Of Car Owners Say There Should Be a Law Prohibiting Vehicle Manufacturers from Blocking Vehicle Data Access

The CAR Coalition, a group of independent automotive parts, management and repair companies, associations, and insurers released the findings of a national poll focused on consumer choices in auto repair. According to the poll conducted by YouGov, 79 percent of consumers believe that automakers should be prevented by law from restricting access to vehicle data.

CAR Coalition logoLast fall, voters in Massachusetts approved a ballot measure to amend the Commonwealth’s Right to Repair law to expand access to vehicle data necessary to repair a vehicle including data transmitted wirelessly over telematics systems. Vehicle manufacturers have sued to prevent implementation of the ballot

