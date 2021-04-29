Baidu Apollo Launching Fully Driverless Ride-Hailing Services in China

Passengers can experience a driverless autonomous driving service at Beijing’s Shougang Park.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) will open fully driverless robotaxi services to the public in Beijing starting from May 2, that will be China’s first paid autonomous vehicle service where users can hail a robotaxi without a safety driver behind the steering wheel, marking a landmark step on the road to commercialization of autonomous driving. The fully driverless Apollo Go Robotaxi service will first be launched in Beijing’s Shougang Park – one of the venues for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics – and will soon be transporting visitors at