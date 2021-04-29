ASA X50 Offers Online Collision Repair Training Tomorrow and Saturday

ASA and its affiliates from across the U.S. invite collision repair professionals to the ASA X50 Conference & Expo, a two-day event April 30 and May 1. The event will offer five classes for collision repairers including OEM training from GM & AUDI North America.

Friday, April 30

GM Driving Technology: Advanced Technologies in ADAS and the Impact to Collision Repair, 10:30 am-Noon

Estimation, Education and Documentation that Drive Bottom Line Results, 1-2:30 pm

AUDI North America – EV and Evolving Technology, 2:45pm-4:15pm

Saturday, May 1

Taught by Kristen Felder, CollisionHub: