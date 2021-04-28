CIECA May 20 Webinar Examines Future of Auto Glass Repair and Recalibration

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar is scheduled for Thursday, May 20 at 2 pm (EDT) entitled The Future of Auto Glass Repair & Recalibration. The webinar will feature Ed Sprigler, vice president, Recalibration Services at Safelite Group.

Registration for the CIECA May 20 webinar is available online.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Sprigler will talk about auto glass repair considerations today and in the future and the impact on all industry segments.

Topics will include: