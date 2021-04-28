CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CIECA May 20 Webinar Examines Future of Auto Glass Repair and Recalibration

CIECA May 20 Webinar Examines Future of Auto Glass Repair and Recalibration

By Leave a Comment

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar is scheduled for Thursday, May 20 at 2 pm (EDT) entitled The Future of Auto Glass Repair & Recalibration. The webinar will feature Ed Sprigler, vice president, Recalibration Services at Safelite Group.

Registration for the CIECA May 20 webinar is available online.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Sprigler will talk about auto glass repair considerations today and in the future and the impact on all industry segments.

Topics will include:

  • The growing complexities of glass repair due to advances in new technology,
  • ADAS and other types
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey