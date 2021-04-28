Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in California

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Escondido, California.

This new Gerber Collision & Glass repair center operated as Milo Johnson Auto Body since 1945 and from its current location since 1971. Escondido is approximately 30 miles northeast of San Diego, among the most populous cities in California and eighth in the United States, and 40 miles from the Mexican border.

“We welcome this experienced team and are excited to extend our presence further south in California,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “This acquisition strengthens our ability to provide high-quality