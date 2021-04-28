Auto Manufacturer Association Tells U.S. Senate Subcommittee AVs and Electrification Critical to Nation’s Mobility Transformation

The association representing vehicle manufacturers said their are four key areas critical to modernizing and transforming mobility, safety and technology and unlocking American innovation and leadership. Alliance for Automotive Innovation President and CEO, John Bozzella, told the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Subcommittee on Surface Transportation, Maritime, Freight, and Ports yesterday indentified supply chain development, electrification, vehicle automation and enhanced safety technology deployment as key matters and focused on the necessity of cohesive efforts from private sectors and the government.

“Today, we stand on the cusp of a transformative moment for the automotive industry in the United States. Through substantial, long-term