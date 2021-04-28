April New-Vehicle Sales Projected to Break Record Despite Low Inventory

J.D. Power and LMC Automotive forecast over 20% increase in new light vehicle sales versus two years ago for the month.

New-vehicle retail sales for April 2021 are expected to be the highest ever recorded for the month of April, according to a joint forecast from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Retail sales for new vehicles are projected to reach 1,325,500 units, a 110.6% increase compared with April 2020, and an 20.8% increase compared with April 2019, when adjusted for selling days. April 2021 contains the same number of selling days as April 2020 and one more selling day than