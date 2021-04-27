PartsTrader’s Greg Horn to Present at ABPA 2021 Annual Convention

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) announced that acclaimed industry veteran, Greg Horn of PartsTrader, will be addressing the ABPA Convention in Nashville on September 21-24. In his new role at PartsTrader, Greg will discuss “Collision Industry Trends” and will be speaking to attendees during the Thursday, September 23 session.

More information and registration for the event is available online.

“We are fortunate to have Greg speak at ABPA Nashville as his past appearance was so well received”, said ABPA Executive Director Ed Salamy. “Greg brings