GM Names VeriFacts Administrator of Collision Repair Network

Move will allow certified collision repair facilities to choose their own estimating platform.

General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales announced administrative changes to its Collision Repair Network (CRN), including Information Provider (IP) independence which enables dealers and independent collision repair facilities to choose their preferred estimating platform.

GM launched the network in 2018 with Mitchell International as its administrator and required use of Mitchell estimating

“We’ve taken our customers’ feedback to heart when determining opportunities to improve the CRN,” said John Eck, collision manager, GM Customer Care and Aftersales. “Our customers asked for more independence, and by working with VeriFacts

