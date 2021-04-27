Chief Mobile Hail Damage Scanning System Prepared for Deployment During Severe Weather Season

Chief Collision Technology’s mobile 3D hail damage scanning system, Constellation, that was announced in January, is available for the 2021 hail season and gives insurance providers, collision repair shops and fleet managers a complete hail management repair solution. The system provides complete a workflow system, tracks hail-damaged vehicles throughout the entire process from first notice of loss, through the claims process and finally to vehicle repair.

After a major hail event, an insurance provider or dealership would contact Chief to request the Constellation system to its catastrophe event (CAT) site. The mobile system is deployed and can be set