CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Continues Partnership with Pickens Technical College on Internship Program

CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Continues Partnership with Pickens Technical College on Internship Program

By Leave a Comment

The CARSTAR Colorado Business Group is doing its part to invest in the success of collision repair students that are the industry’s future workforce. For more than a decade, the Denver-area CARSTAR store owners and team members, with 11 locations from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins, have provided support and coaching for Pickens Technical College in Aurora.

Pickens Technical College collision repair students.

The Colorado CARSTAR owners have served on the school’s Collision Advisory Councill for 10 years, mentoring, coaching, and helping develop training curriculum, for “real life” body shop skills, and now are providing uniforms for the students.  During

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey