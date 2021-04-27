CollisionWeek

Axalta Reports First Quarter Sales Up 8.1% to $1.06 Billion

Refinish sales up 8.5% on strong recovery in China compared to last year and demand recovery as vaccines rollout.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)  reported net sales of $1,063.6 million for the first quarter ended March 31, up 8.1% year-over-year, including a 3.2% foreign currency benefit, driven by 4.6% higher volumes and 0.3% higher average price and product mix. Volume growth across all end-markets was driven by ongoing recovery from pandemic-related macroeconomic impacts. Price and product mix increased a modest 0.3% year-over-year, including positive pricing with slightly negative product mix effects largely from geographic and end-business mix differences.

Axalta Performance Coatings Results

Performance Coatings

