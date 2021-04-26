Time Running Out to Register for ASA X50 on April 30 – May 1

ASA Affiliates and National representing the U.S. remind the industry that its ASA X50 Conference & Expo, taking place April 30 and May 1, is less than a week away.

ASA is taking the feel of a physical conference and bringing it to you in the virtual world – complete with a Vendor Expo exhibiting creative interactive booths. Today, April 26 at 4 p.m. (EDT), attendees will have an opportunity to pre-schedule text or video appointments with more than 30 exhibitors and vendors.

The packed educational agenda has more than 50 sessions for shop owners, managers, technicians, service advisors and collision industry personnel. Taught by leading automotive instructors from the industry and vehicle manufacturers, attendees can expect to gain tremendous amounts of valuable information about vehicles from yesterday, today and prepping for tomorrow! The cost is just $150 for ASA Members and $200 for nonmembers – this opportunity is open to the entire industry! No travel costs! No hotel costs! No meal and transportation costs – this event is affordable so your whole team can go!

ASA is offering a show special on membership where you can save $100 by joining and registering for the Conference & Expo using Membership Promo Code X50NewASAMember.

Instructors for technical courses include John Thornton, Jorge Menchu, G Jerry Truglia, Gary Smith, Dr. Mark Quarto, Mike Reynolds, Pete Meier, Rich Falco, Scott Brown, and many more, including trainers from GM, Audi/VW, Nissan and Mitsubishi!

For management, service advisor and marketing courses, instructors include Bob Cooper, Eric Joern CPA, Jeremy O’Neal, Jimmy Lea, Mike DelaCruz, Maylan Newton, Kim Walker, Danny Sanchez, Vin Waterhouse, Bob Greenwood, and more!

For collision courses, instructors include Roger Cada, Kristen Felder, Mark Allen from Audi/VW, John Eck and Chris Blackmore from GM.

X50 will bring you expert panel discussions including The Future of The Automotive Workforce: Now and Looking Ahead on Friday morning, and the Trained by Techs Interactive Diagnostic Challenge Saturday morning and the Own It: How to Communicate with Your Female Employees and Customers on Saturday afternoon.

In addition to the live training, all 50+ sessions will be recorded and available on demand for all registered attendees, for 30 days after the event.