Katie Pharr Named AVP and Compliance Officer at Nexterra

Nexterra Solutions Group, LLC, the automotive restoration and claims management provider that operates Dent Concepts International, Allied Overspray and offers vehicle service contract solutions across the U.S., announced the appointment of Katie Pharr to the position of Assistant Vice President to lead its U.S. operations, client performance initiatives, customer engagement technology and compliance protocol and delivery teams.

Since 2007, Pharr continues to excel in the creation and implementation of P&C claims operational-excellence processes and technologies to help national firms scale while exceeding client-partner expectations. Katie is the former COO of Connected Claims Services, AVP for The Doan Group, industry contributor