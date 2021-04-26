CollisionWeek

Axalta Wins Three Edison Awards

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) announced it won three bronze Edison Awards in the categories of Innovative Services, Sustainability and Engineering and Materials Science. Named after Thomas Edison, the Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services, and business leaders in the world since 1987.

Axalta logoWe are proud to be an Edison Award recipient for the third consecutive year. Axalta’s focus on continuous innovation of our coating solutions is the key to our company’s success. Receiving three Edison Awards for innovations in three different categories is further validation of Axalta’s commitment to developing new technology

