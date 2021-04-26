AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes Launches New Rapid Cure Sikkens Clearcoat

AkzoNobel today announced the launch of Sikkens Autoclear Xpress Clearcoat, the latest development in rapid cure technology from AkzoNobel. Containing unique, hyper-cure resin technology, Autoclear Xpress covers in 1.5 coats with no flash in between, is out of dust in as little as 10 minutes and can be polished in 50 minutes.

Designed to accelerate production and reduce cycle time in collision repair shops, Autoclear Xpress is the ideal choice for shops looking to deliver higher output while maintaining outstanding application, gloss, appearance and buffability.

Refinishers at Boelman Collision found Autoclear Xpress to provide, “…faster dry time – 14 minutes!