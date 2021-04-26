CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes Launches New Rapid Cure Sikkens Clearcoat

AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes Launches New Rapid Cure Sikkens Clearcoat

By Leave a Comment

AkzoNobel today announced the launch of Sikkens Autoclear Xpress Clearcoat, the latest development in rapid cure technology from AkzoNobel. Containing unique, hyper-cure resin technology, Autoclear Xpress covers in 1.5 coats with no flash in between, is out of dust in as little as 10 minutes and can be polished in 50 minutes.

Designed to accelerate production and reduce cycle time in collision repair shops, Autoclear Xpress is the ideal choice for shops looking to deliver higher output while maintaining outstanding application, gloss, appearance and buffability.

Refinishers at Boelman Collision found Autoclear Xpress to provide, “…faster dry time – 14 minutes!

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey