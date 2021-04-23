Registration Opens for FinishMaster Hood Master Challenge

FinishMaster announced the return of its Hood Master Challenge. Last year, the Hood Master Challenge was created in hopes of accomplishing one goal – to bring the focus back to the artistry within the industry. Not only was the creative challenge a smashing success but a positive outlet during an impossibly tough year. Last year’s winners were announced in September.

Registration officially opens today, April 23rd at 12 p.m. (EDT).

The first 200 automotive painters to register will get a chance to show off their skills and compete in some fun and friendly competition. Thanks to this year’s powerhouse sponsors,