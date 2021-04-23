NHTSA Proposes to Restore Ability for States to Set Own Greenhouse Gas Standards for Autos

The U.S. Department of Transportation yesterday proposed to withdraw its portions of the so-called SAFE I Rule, which sought to preempt States, including California, from issuing their own greenhouse gas emissions standards and zero-emissions vehicle mandates. The proposed action would establish a clean slate, enabling the Department to further the Biden Administration’s fuel economy, equity, and climate change priorities — which include reversing unnecessary and potentially unlawful efforts to prevent state action.

“The transportation sector is the biggest contributor to greenhouse gases in our economy – which means it can and must be a big part of the climate solution,”