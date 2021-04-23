CollisionWeek

Auto Manufacturers Association Recommends NHTSA Include Crash Avoidance in Safety Ratings

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation announced recommendations to modernize the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), the program that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) uses to convey safety information to consumers.

Auto Innovators NCAP Recommendations 2021

According to the association, NCAP currently rates the crashworthiness of cars, but does not rate advanced crash avoidance technologies like automatic emergency braking or lane departure warning.

NHTSA had included crash avoidance performance in proposals to revamp NCAP as far back as 2015. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) initiated front crash protection ratings as part of its testing program in 2013.

“This plan is a

