Tractable Partners with Covéa to Deploy Claims Artificial Intelligence

Covéa, the largest insurance group in France, will accelerate the processing of its policyholders’ claims across its three brands – MAAF, MMA and GMF – with artificial intelligence (AI) that analyses damage to cars.

In 2021, Covéa is deploying Tractable’s AI across its network of thousands of French collision repair facilities, where it will assess auto claims from its three insurance brands in real-time, and on a national scale. The AI solution uses computer vision technology to understand photos of car damage taken by collision repair facilities in France, making sense of the impact as a human would.

By speeding