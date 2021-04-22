Hartford Rejects Additional Takeover Offers from Chubb Group

Board of Directors rejects two more Chubb proposals.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) today announced the receipt of two additional unsolicited proposals from Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) to acquire the company. According to Hartford, it received a letter dated March 30, where Chubb said it was prepared to offer “in excess of $67 per share” if The Hartford would engage in “meaningful discussion and due diligence.” The Hartford received another letter, dated April 14, in which Chubb said it was willing to increase its offer to “$70 per Hartford share, the top end of our range,” payable