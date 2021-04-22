CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in New Jersey

CARSTAR announced the latest addition to its multi-store network of independently owned collision repair facilities with the opening of CARSTAR Monmouth Collision. The 5,200 square foot center is located at 16 Throckmorton Street, in Freehold, N.J.

CARSTAR Monmouth Collision owner, John Rapisarda, grew up always having an interest in cars. After selling his small business, Rapisarda decided to finally get into the collision repair industry just two years ago.

“As a new business venture, I knew I needed some support to grow,