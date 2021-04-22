CollisionWeek

Axalta Rebrands Transportation Coatings Business to Axalta Mobility Coatings

Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) today announced the launch of Axalta Mobility Coatings, a rebranding of its Transportation Coatings business unit. The redefined business will focus on supporting the accelerating demand for e-mobility and the evolving coatings needs of established and emerging light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), fleet owners, and shared mobility providers.

Axalta logoIn today’s existing transportation ecosystem, liquid and powder coatings provide essential beauty and color to vehicle bodies while adding corrosion and impact protection. As the industry evolves, each emerging dimension of mobility – electric vehicles, shared transportation, and autonomous driving – requires coatings with advanced functionality

