Mitch Williams Named Chief Operations Officer at Original One Parts

Original One Auto Parts, LLC announced that industry veteran Mitch Williams has joined the team as the Chief Operations Officer.

Williams was President and CEO of Hella, Inc., the North American arm of Hella KG, Hueck & Co. of Germany for nearly 20 years. Hella is one of the leading lighting and electronics suppliers in the world. Williams was responsible for all Special OEM, Performance, and Aftermarket Parts Divisions.

“Mitch has more than 35 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket, leading parts manufacturing companies and Tier 1 suppliers,”