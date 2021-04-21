CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Mitch Williams Named Chief Operations Officer at Original One Parts

Mitch Williams Named Chief Operations Officer at Original One Parts

By Leave a Comment

Original One Auto Parts, LLC announced that industry veteran Mitch Williams has joined the team as the Chief Operations Officer.

Mitch Williams was named Chief Operations Officer at Original One Parts.

Williams was President and CEO of Hella, Inc., the North American arm of Hella KG, Hueck & Co. of Germany for nearly 20 years. Hella is one of the leading lighting and electronics suppliers in the world. Williams was responsible for all Special OEM, Performance, and Aftermarket Parts Divisions.

“Mitch has more than 35 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket, leading parts manufacturing companies and Tier 1 suppliers,”

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey