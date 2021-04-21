CollisionWeek

LKQ Aftermarket Parts Considerations Online Training Course Available Through I-CAR

LKQ Corporation announced the availability of a new online training course hosted within I-CAR’s virtual training library, Aftermarket Collision Replacement Parts Considerations. LKQ has been supporting the collision repair industry through the I-CAR Sustaining Partner program since 2018.

The Aftermarket Collision Replacement Parts Considerations course was released March 2 and is designed to educate the industry on the evolution of the aftermarket collision replacement part industry.

Over the last few decades, what started as a small product offering through rust repair panels has grown to over 100,000 individual SKUs offering bumper assemblies and components, sheet-metal, lighting, cooling, as well

