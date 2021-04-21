Free ADAS Systems Webinar from ASE and I-CAR on April 23

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Friday, April 23 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled ADAS Systems – What They’re All About.
Paul Hill, Tom McFinch and Jeff Poole from I-CAR will deliver an informative session on ADAS, including the below topics:
- History of ADAS
- How did we get here?
- Future of ADAS – Where are we going?
- Types of ADAS systems – What ADAS system does this vehicle have?
- Impact of ADAS on technology programs and repair–service facilities
- Tools, processes, shop space considerations, liability and more
