Free ADAS Systems Webinar from ASE and I-CAR on April 23

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Friday, April 23 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled ADAS Systems – What They’re All About.

I-CAR and ASE logosPaul Hill, Tom McFinch and Jeff Poole from I-CAR will deliver an informative session on ADAS, including the below topics:

  • History of ADAS
  • How did we get here?
  • Future of ADAS – Where are we going?
  • Types of ADAS systems – What ADAS system does this vehicle have?
  • Impact of ADAS on technology programs and repair–service facilities
  • Tools, processes, shop space considerations, liability and more

