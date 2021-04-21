Bamboo Selects Snapsheet’s Claims Management Software Platform

Snapsheet announced that Bamboo Insurance, an insurtech company, chose Snapsheet’s end-to-end claims management platform to elevate their customer experience and modern approach to insurance.

Bamboo Insurance offers flexible and transparent insurance options including homeowners, dwelling fire, flood, and earthquake insurance. Bamboo’s business approach is to leverage state-of-the-art data and technology in order to meet the evolving needs of their customers, and ultimately transform the insurance industry.

“2020 demonstrated the importance of a digital shift, and our team knew we needed to be more proactive and intentional with customers’ claims journeys in 2021 and beyond,” said John Chu, CEO and founder