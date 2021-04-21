AirPro Diagnostics and Auto Techcelerators Enter into Exclusive Technology License Agreement

Test Drive CoPilot technology will be integrated into AirPro diagnostic and calibration services platform.

AirPro Diagnostics and Auto Techcelerators, LLC announced that they have completed an exclusive technology licensing agreement allowing AirPro Diagnostic to integrate Auto Techcelerators’ ADAS, Calibration and Test Drive CoPilot technologies into its diagnostic and calibration services platform.

“After meeting with AirPro’s management team and seeing first-hand their existing and future diagnostic and calibration solutions, I was thoroughly impressed. I felt integrating our ADAS, Calibration and Test Drive CoPilot technologies with AirPro’s solutions would help AirPro Diagnostics create the industry’s most complete and advanced end-to-end ADAS diagnostic,