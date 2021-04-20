CollisionWeek

Leading Women Journalists to Discuss Collision Repair Industry Trends and Topics at WIN Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) 2021 Annual Education Conference will include a new panel discussion: National Collision Media’s Review of Industry Trends, its Future, and a Focus on Female Successes.

2021 WIN Conference logoThe panel will include respected female editors from several national collision repair magazines. Panelists will review and discuss the industry’s latest trends, offer forecasts its future, and highlight female success stories within collision repair.

  • Krista McNamara is the panel’s moderator and is the Editorial Director for the Vehicle Repair Group at Endeavor Business Media. She oversees five brands in the automotive aftermarket industry — PTEN, Motor Age, ABRN, Professional Distributor
