Insurance Association Calls for Expanded Marijuana Consumer Safety Research on National Weed Day

An American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) reaffirmed the need for expanded consumer safety, research, and standards related to marijuana impairment.

APCIA logoIn a statement released in conjunction with National Weed Day today, Jeff Brewer, vice president of public affairs, said, “National Weed Day should serve as a reminder about the dangers of driving under the influence of marijuana or any kind of substance. Without a national standard of marijuana impairment, no one can say with precision how high is too high to drive or to work.”

“As Congress considers an infrastructure package, APCIA encourages lawmakers to accelerate funding for research

