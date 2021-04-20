IAA Delivery Service Expands in the UK

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) today announced that its UK-based business unit has expanded its vehicle delivery service for its buyers. Following several technology modernization investments, this expansion enables IAA to deliver vehicles anywhere on the UK mainland.

Leveraging IAA’s expanded vehicle transporter fleet as well as the company’s INFORM Transportation Management System (TMS) software, buyers have the option to have vehicles delivered from IAA branches to their location of choice, which generates significant savings on fuel and other transportation costs. In addition to those savings, IAA buyers also receive discounts on bulk deliveries through the new service.

“This service offering