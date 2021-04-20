CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / IAA Delivery Service Expands in the UK

IAA Delivery Service Expands in the UK

By Leave a Comment

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) today announced that its UK-based business unit has expanded its vehicle delivery service for its buyers. Following several technology modernization investments, this expansion enables IAA to deliver vehicles anywhere on the UK mainland.

Insurance Auto Auctions logoLeveraging IAA’s expanded vehicle transporter fleet as well as the company’s INFORM Transportation Management System (TMS) software, buyers have the option to have vehicles delivered from IAA branches to their location of choice, which generates significant savings on fuel and other transportation costs. In addition to those savings, IAA buyers also receive discounts on bulk deliveries through the new service.

“This service offering

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey