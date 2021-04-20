Consumer Sentiment Showing Strong Grains in Early April

The Index of Consumer Sentiment continues to gain as consumers see surging economic growth.

The University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment rose in early April, up nearly two points for the month and over 20 points from the same time last year. The Index stood at 86.5 at mid-month, up 1.9% from 84.9 and in March and 20.5% from 71.8 in April 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

According to Richard Curtin Surveys of Consumers chief economist, “Consumers in early April reported surging economic growth and strong job gains due to record stimulus spending, low interest rates, and