Roland Smith Joins Caliber Board of Directors

Caliber, parent company to Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Glass, and Caliber Auto Care, announced that Roland Smith will be joining its Board of Directors, effective today.

Smith brings over 30 years of experience in consumer brands and multi-unit operations spanning the hospitality, entertainment, supermarket and office product industries. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jack’s Family Restaurants and previously served as Chairman of the Board of 24- Hour Fitness, Office Depot and Carmike Cinemas and a member of the Board of Directors of Dunkin’ Brands and The Wendy’s Company.

“I am delighted to welcome