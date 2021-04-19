CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Roland Smith Joins Caliber Board of Directors

Roland Smith Joins Caliber Board of Directors

By Leave a Comment

Caliber, parent company to Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Glass, and Caliber Auto Care, announced that Roland Smith will be joining its Board of Directors, effective today.

Caliber Restoring You logoSmith brings over 30 years of experience in consumer brands and multi-unit operations spanning the hospitality, entertainment, supermarket and office product industries. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jack’s Family Restaurants and previously served as Chairman of the Board of 24- Hour Fitness, Office Depot and Carmike Cinemas and a member of the Board of Directors of Dunkin’ Brands and The Wendy’s Company.

“I am delighted to welcome

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey