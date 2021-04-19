PPG Acquires Automotive Coatings Manufacturer Cetelon

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has acquired Cetelon Lackfabrik GmbH, a manufacturer of coatings for automotive and light truck wheel applications. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Cetelon develops and manufactures a wide range of coating systems for the wheel industry, including certain proprietary technologies. It operates production and sales offices in Ditzingen, Germany, from which it serves many leading wheel suppliers worldwide. Founded in 1948 in Stuttgart, Germany, Cetelon became part of the Berlac Group in 2011. The company employs approximately 95 people globally.

“The strategic acquisition of Cetelon will allow PPG to further build