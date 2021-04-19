CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in West Midlands

Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in West Midlands

By Leave a Comment

Fix Auto UK announced the addition of West Midlands with Black Country-based A Thompson Motor Bodies to its network. The business will operate as Fix Auto Oldbury and is the organization’s 109th franchise partner.  The new addition complements the network’s existing sites within the immediate region including Fix Auto Wednesbury Central, Fix Auto Walsall, Fix Auto Birmingham North, Fix Auto Birmingham East and Fix Auto Kings Norton.

Fix Auto UK’s 109th franchise partner Fix Auto Oldbury has joined the network. Martin Willis, Fix Auto UK’s Business Development Manager (left), welcomes Harvey Mann and his wife Kam to the network.

Managed

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey