Fix Auto UK Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in West Midlands

Fix Auto UK announced the addition of West Midlands with Black Country-based A Thompson Motor Bodies to its network. The business will operate as Fix Auto Oldbury and is the organization’s 109th franchise partner. The new addition complements the network’s existing sites within the immediate region including Fix Auto Wednesbury Central, Fix Auto Walsall, Fix Auto Birmingham North, Fix Auto Birmingham East and Fix Auto Kings Norton.
Managed
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.